Larry Janak
April 17, 1956-September 30, 2020
Larry Janak, 64, of David City, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with The Rev. Sean Timmerman as celebrant.
Larry was born April 17, 1956, in Seward, Nebraska to Ernest R. and Olga M. (Svoboda) Janak. He attended and graduated from Aquinas in 1975 and Southeast Nebraska Community College in Milford in 1976.
On May 19, 1979, he married Lori Vidlak at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Larry lived his entire life on the "homeplace.” He worked at several agriculture implement dealers, Rehner Auto Parts and finally for the Butler County Hiway Department until retiring in 2019. He loved the outdoors and raising cattle, spending a lot of time fixing fence. He enjoyed Country Western dancing, camping and most of all family time spent with the grandchildren. His hobby was collecting Allis Chalmers tractors. Larry was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, a First Degree Knight and had served as Lector and Acolyte in the church.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori, of David City; children, Lee (Tina) Janak, David City, Lance Janak and girlfriend Erika Petersen of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Lacey (T.J.) Sabatka, Ithica; two grandchildren, Elijah and Jocelyn Janak and baby boy Sabatka, on the way. Also surviving are four sisters, Loretta (DeRoyce) Jelinek , of Seward, Rosemary (John) Hladky, Stuart, Bernadette Frohner, Weston and Phyliis (Dave) Karpisek, of Surprise; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Olga Janak; parents-in-law, Len and Lorraine Vidlak; brother, Marion Janak; and brother-in-law Bill Frohner.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
