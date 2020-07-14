Larry Walton

Larry D. Walton
December 2, 1939-July 7, 2020
Larry D. Walton, 80, of David City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
A graveside service was held on July 10, with the Rev. Carson Kain officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Larry was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Redfield, South Dakota, to Ray and Marian Walton. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1958. Larry worked at Burlington Northern Railroad as a Carman, building, inspecting and repairing rail cars, retiring after 36 years.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, making cedar chests for his girls, camping and watching his grandkids and Husker football games. He enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also took up and enjoyed rug hooking after he retired from the railroad.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda, of David City; children: Connie (John) Smith of David City, Michael Walton of Lincoln, Cammie (Robert) Bruce of North Carolina, Genny Jones of Lincoln; brother, LeRoy Walton of New Mexico; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Pauline and Carolyn.
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
