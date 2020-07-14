Larry Walton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry D. Walton

December 2, 1939-July 7, 2020

Larry D. Walton, 80, of David City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

A graveside service was held on July 10, with the Rev. Carson Kain officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Larry was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Redfield, South Dakota, to Ray and Marian Walton. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1958. Larry worked at Burlington Northern Railroad as a Carman, building, inspecting and repairing rail cars, retiring after 36 years.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, making cedar chests for his girls, camping and watching his grandkids and Husker football games. He enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also took up and enjoyed rug hooking after he retired from the railroad.

Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda, of David City; children: Connie (John) Smith of David City, Michael Walton of Lincoln, Cammie (Robert) Bruce of North Carolina, Genny Jones of Lincoln; brother, LeRoy Walton of New Mexico; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.