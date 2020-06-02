Larry Zadina
View Comments

Larry Zadina

{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Zadina

November 21, 1941-April 3, 2020

Larry Zadina, 78, passed away on April 3, 2020, in Hickman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 6, with a rosary before at 10 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church in Lincoln (9101 S 78 St.). The church requests all in attendance to bring their own masks and practice social distancing. Memorials can be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Zadina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News