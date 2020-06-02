Larry Zadina
November 21, 1941-April 3, 2020
Larry Zadina, 78, passed away on April 3, 2020, in Hickman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 6, with a rosary before at 10 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church in Lincoln (9101 S 78 St.). The church requests all in attendance to bring their own masks and practice social distancing. Memorials can be directed to the family.
