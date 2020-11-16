LaVerne Kozisek

LaVerne William Kozisek
December 28, 1929 – November 14, 2020
LaVerne William Kozisek, 90, of David City, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, at David Place in David City.
LaVerne (aka “Fluffy”) was born in Chapman, Nebraska, on Dec. 28, 1929, to William and Rose (Husak) Kozisek. Growing up, he loved helping his dad on the family farm, and this is where he developed his lifelong love of farming. He attended Marietta Catholic School near Bellwood, Nebraska, until his father passed away. The family then moved to David City, where LaVerne graduated from David City High School in 1948. After high school, LaVerne joined the armed forces and was later honorably discharged. After several odd jobs, he began renting a farm south of David City.
On Oct. 2, 1965, LaVerne married Norma Jean Matthies of Council Bluffs, Iowa, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. They lovingly raised four sons and eventually purchased their own farm east of David City.
His greatest loves in life were his faith, his family and farming. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church and served as an Acolyte for many years. He was also involved in the creation of Aquinas High School and was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He raised crops and livestock on his farm and later began a 20-plus year career as the Butler County Weed Superintendent. He always enjoyed attending school events for his children and later on, his grandchildren. He loved being a grandpa.
LaVerne was always kind and caring and people loved being around him. He was always happy to share whatever he had. When he was younger, he had several family members live at his house. When his Mom was re-married, he welcomed his new family into his own. He also loved being a farming role-model for all the neighborhood children who enjoyed being a part of a family farm. Although he was around livestock his whole life, he had a special way with dogs and they adored him.
LaVerne is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Norma Jean; sons, Patrick (Shannon), James (Cheryl), Christopher (Nancy) and Brian (Mistyn) all of David City; grandchildren, Adam Miller and Emily Kozisek, Kinsey, Madison, Caden and Gretchen Kozisek, Lucas Kozisek, Jacey (Brendan) Napier, Kendra Kozisek, Faith Kozisek, and William Kozisek; one great-grand-daughter, Mia Barry; honorary son, Christopher Kroesing of David City; a sister, Maxine Bredahl of Columbus; brothers, Gene (Claudia) Kozisek of Garden City, Missouri, and William (Betty) Kozisek of David City; brother-in-law, Fred (Gertie) Matthies of Council Bluffs, Iowa; step-brother, Orville Schmit of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Mark and Michael; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maude (Joe) Ausdemore; brother-in-law, Roger Bredahl; stepfather, Peter Schmit; step-brothers, Eugene and Donald Schmit; step-sisters, Dorothy Moyer and Lorene Kallenbach; and two nephews, William Kozisek and Stanley Matthies.
Memorials can be sent to Aquinas Catholic School in David City.
