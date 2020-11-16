LaVerne Kozisek

LaVerne was always kind and caring and people loved being around him. He was always happy to share whatever he had. When he was younger, he had several family members live at his house. When his Mom was re-married, he welcomed his new family into his own. He also loved being a farming role-model for all the neighborhood children who enjoyed being a part of a family farm. Although he was around livestock his whole life, he had a special way with dogs and they adored him.