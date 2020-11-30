LaVerne LaRay Kucera
Novembr 6, 1931 – November 27, 2020
LaVerne LaRay Kucera, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Bruno, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Country House in Lincoln.
A rosary/wake service was held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial was in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
LaVerne was born on Nov. 6, 1931, to Frank and Lillian (Kubik) Zetocka. She graduated from Wahoo High School, earned her teaching certificate from Midland College in Fremont and taught school in local rural school districts for six years.
LaVerne met the love of her life, Richard, at a wedding dance in Weston, Nebraska. The two were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1956, at St. John's Catholic Church in Weston. There were four children born of this union.
Throughout her years, LaVerne enjoyed every aspect of working side-by-side with her husband, Richard, time with family, summer vacations, and the time spent with her extension club ladies, just to name a few of the many highlights of her happy life. She was also an avid flower and vegetable gardener, excellent cook and dedicated wife and mother.
Survivors cherishing LaVerne's memory include her children, Marla (Ted) Bailey, Ronda (Doug) Masek, RoxAnne (Larry) Epp and Warren (Marie) Kucera; six grandchildren, Natalie (Garret) Fiala, Leslie Masek, Olivia and Jackson Epp, Rylan and Kaiden Kucera; and sisters, Ellen (Van) Pacl and Berniece Hotovy.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kucera, in 2015; parents, Frank and Lillian Zetocka; and sister, Darlene Coufal.
Memorials in Care of the Family
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
