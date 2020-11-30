LaVerne LaRay Kucera

Novembr 6, 1931 – November 27, 2020

LaVerne LaRay Kucera, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Bruno, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Country House in Lincoln.

A rosary/wake service was held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial was in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

LaVerne was born on Nov. 6, 1931, to Frank and Lillian (Kubik) Zetocka. She graduated from Wahoo High School, earned her teaching certificate from Midland College in Fremont and taught school in local rural school districts for six years.

LaVerne met the love of her life, Richard, at a wedding dance in Weston, Nebraska. The two were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1956, at St. John's Catholic Church in Weston. There were four children born of this union.