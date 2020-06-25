Lena Hockabout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lena R. Hockabout

November 1, 1971-June 26,2020

Lena R. Hockabout, 48, of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk with The Rev. Paul Hirsch and Rev. Jason Schulz officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on St. Paul's Lutheran Church's web page at www. stpls.com. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4 -7 p.m., Thursday, also at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will also begin one hour prior to service time on Friday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in Charge of the arrangements.

Born Nov. 1, 1971, in Osceola, Lena was the daughter of Martin I. and Zelma I. (Todd) Rathje. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rising City. Lena was raised on a farm in rural Butler County and involved in 4-H, multiple school sports, music and speech, attending school from kindergarten through eighth grade in Surprise. She graduated from Rising City High School in 1990. She was her high school homecoming queen, band majorette, cheerleader, valedictorian and a Regents Scholar.