Lena Hockabout

Lena R. Hockabout
November 1, 1971-June 26,2020
Lena R. Hockabout, 48, of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk with The Rev. Paul Hirsch and Rev. Jason Schulz officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on St. Paul's Lutheran Church's web page at www. stpls.com. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4 -7 p.m., Thursday, also at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will also begin one hour prior to service time on Friday. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in Charge of the arrangements.
Born Nov. 1, 1971, in Osceola, Lena was the daughter of Martin I. and Zelma I. (Todd) Rathje. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rising City. Lena was raised on a farm in rural Butler County and involved in 4-H, multiple school sports, music and speech, attending school from kindergarten through eighth grade in Surprise. She graduated from Rising City High School in 1990. She was her high school homecoming queen, band majorette, cheerleader, valedictorian and a Regents Scholar.
She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 1994 with bachelor of arts and later graduated from the University Of Nebraska College Of Law at Lincoln with Juris doctorate in 1997.
After college and law school, Lena went to work at the Jeffrey, Hahn, Hemmerling, Zimmerman Law Firm in Lincoln until her marriage to Tom Hockabout on Sept. 28, 2002, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. The couple made their home in Battle Creek.
Lena then worked with the Johnson, Morland, Easland Law Office in Norfolk. In 2006, she received her teacher's certificate in elementary education from Wayne State College.
For the past 13 years, Lena worked at Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust in Norfolk as a vice president and trust officer.
Committed to her walk with Christ, Lena lived her faith through service to her church family, work with Shepherd's Servants and support of St. Paul's Lutheran School. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed spending time with her family cooking, gardening, crocheting, playing board games, attending art classes and watching her girls dance.
Lena was an avid Husker volleyball fan and dedicated Army wife.
She was a member of Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska State Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association and Norfolk Library Foundation Board.
Survivors include her spouse, Tom Hockabout of Battle Creek; three daughters, Anna Hockabout, Emma Hockabout and Nora Hockabout; her stepmother, Avis Rathje of Shelby; her siblings, Roger (Jolene) Rathje of Shelby, Virginia (Douglas) Nelson of Spencer and Nancy Rathje of Boise, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Zelma.
Casket bearers will be Ty Nelson, Chase Nelson, Shay Nelson, Shane Rathje, Dannie Steager, Kevin Siffring and Carl Clymer.
Memorials may be directed to: St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1010 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 or the Faith Regional Foundation Hope Fund, 2700 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
