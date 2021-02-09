Leona Divis

Leona M. Divis

March 18, 1926 – February 2, 2021

Leona M. Divis, 94, widow of Arthur, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Parish Rosary was held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, led by her grandson, Fr. Jamie Hottovy. A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, with Fr. Jamie Hottovy and Fr. Steven Snitily concelebrating. Burial was in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery, Loma.

Leona M. Divis was born on March 18, 1926, on the farm between Brainard and David City to Adolph and Rose (Pavel) Kobza. She attended local schools, graduating from Dwight Assumption in 1944. She went on to earn her teaching certificate and taught in area country schools in the Linwood and Bruno areas. She had the task of teaching English to the Czech children of the area.