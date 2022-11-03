Leona Soucek

Leona (Ruzek) Soucek

January 5, 1927 - October 26, 2022

Leona (Ruzek) Soucek was born on Jan. 5, 1927, in Prague, Nebraska to James and Frances (Sousek) Ruzek and passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 95 years, 9 months and 21 days. Leona grew up on a farm near Prague where she attended grade school and graduated from high school. She then attended Teacher's College in Fremont and taught at three different country schools throughout her career.

After a few years of teaching, Leona met Joseph Soucek. On Nov. 16, 1948, the couple was united in marriage at St. John Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska. To this union two children were born, Dwayne and Charlene. The couple farmed near Dwight for many years. Leona enjoyed embroidering and working in her garden. She also loved baking, dancing and visiting with people.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her son, Dwayne Soucek of Lincoln; daughter, Charlene (Mike) Graff of Lincoln; grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph and Lesley Graff; sister-in-law, Lucy Cuba, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Soucek; parents, James and Frances Ruzek; sister, Helen (Ed) Egr; brothers, James (Mary) Ruzek and Milo (Blanche) Ruzek.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Leona.