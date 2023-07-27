Leonard J. DeWispelare

January 28, 1933 - July 19, 2023

Leonard J. DeWispelare, 90, of Schuyler, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home of natural causes.

Leonard was born on the farm south of David City on Jan. 28, 1933, to Frank and Ann ( Novak) DeWispelare. He was the oldest of three siblings. He attended District 14 school. Leonard never finished high school, as his dad needed help with the farm. Leonard fell in love with the love of his life, Ollie Horacek. On their first date, he rode his horse over to Ollie's house. They eventually married on Nov. 6, 1951, at Holy Trinity Church, Brainard. Three children were born to this union.

Leonard farmed for many years, winning numerous farm awards for conservation and other agricultural acknowledgements. He was involved in 4-H and had a love for John Deere tractors and his livestock. He was an avid craftsman, making many items for the grandkids. Leonard farmed until 1987, when he moved to Schuyler and went to work for the Excel Packing Plant, where he was in maintenance. He retired from the Pack in 2004 after 20 years of service.

Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, making Rosettes, attending family reunions, gardening and raising many beautiful flowers. He always remembered special occasions by sending a card. He was a deeply religious man, attending Mass and praying his rosary daily. He was a member of Presentation Church (Marietta) for many years and following his father and grandfather before him, he became a Third Degree Knight of Columbus with Tihen Council 1717 of David City.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Jimmy) Kanton of Littleton, Colorado; son: Dennis (Cindy) DeWispelare of Columbus and their daughters: Amanda DeWispelare, Kelli (Shane) Augustin and children, Madison, Braxton and Dawson Augustin, Abby (TJ) Kotas and son, Maverick; son: Gery (Kathy) DeWispelare of David City and children: Eric (Jackie) DeWispelare and children, Lydon, Cale, Damon and Ollie, Jared (Paula) DeWispelare and children, McKie, Niles, LeLia and EmRyn; Megan (Eric) Cattau and Beauden and Seth (Brittany) DeWispelare and children, Natalie, Aubrie, Koen and Sutton. Sister, RoseLee Topil of Lin

Funeral Mass was held on Monday, July 24, at St. Mary's Church, David City with Fr. Tony Schukei officiating. Burial was in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.