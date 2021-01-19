Leonard Fencl
April 11, 1929 - January 16, 2021
Leonard Fencl, 91, of Abie, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at David Place in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie with Fr. Ronald Homes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements for the family.
Leonard was born on April 11, 1929, in Prague, Nebraska, to James and Hattie (Havel) Fencl. He attended country school at District 84 and graduated from high school at District 104 in Prague. In 1948 his parents moved to Wahoo, where Leonard had a job with Ludi Printing Co. In May 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving three years at Westover AFB in Massachusetts and one year at Sondrestrom AFB in Greenland. After leaving the Air Force in 1955, Leonard found employment with United Airlines in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Leonard married Mary Reagan in Omaha in 1958. In 1960, they moved to Denver, working with United Airlines. They had four children. He retired on Jan. 1, 1990. His wife passed away on Jan. 3, 1990. He married a former classmate, Helen Arps, in October 1991 and moved to Abie. Leonard was a member of Abie-Bruno Knights of Columbus, Brainard American Legion and served on Sts. Peter & Paul Church Council. He enjoyed bowling, oil painting, woodworking and furniture re-finishing.
Leonard is survived by his three children, John (Marji), Pamela (Mike) Fernandez and Michaela (Buddy) Becker; nine grandchildren; four step-children, Pam, Alan, Mark and Janet; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Arnold (Joyce) Fencl; sister-in-law, Ruby Fencl; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; wife, Helen; daughter, Susan; brother, James; and sisters, Adeline Hasik and Elsie Mares.
He really appreciated the excellent care that he received from the staff at David Place.
Memorials can be directed towards Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie.