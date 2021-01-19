Leonard Fencl

April 11, 1929 - January 16, 2021

Leonard Fencl, 91, of Abie, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at David Place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie with Fr. Ronald Homes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements for the family.

Leonard was born on April 11, 1929, in Prague, Nebraska, to James and Hattie (Havel) Fencl. He attended country school at District 84 and graduated from high school at District 104 in Prague. In 1948 his parents moved to Wahoo, where Leonard had a job with Ludi Printing Co. In May 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving three years at Westover AFB in Massachusetts and one year at Sondrestrom AFB in Greenland. After leaving the Air Force in 1955, Leonard found employment with United Airlines in Lincoln, Nebraska.