Leonard Smid

Leonard D. Smid

January 11, 1929-April 27, 2020

A private funeral will be held on Friday, May 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Controlled public visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, also at Moser's. Burial will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery at Bruno. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Leonard was born on the family farm near Bruno, on Jan. 11, 1929, to William and Mary (Dolezal) Smid. Leonard farmed until 1951, when he was drafted into the Army and sent to fight on the front line in the Korean War. He came home and continued farming until he met and married the love of his life, Lorinda VanHeufeln of Leigh, in 1959. The couple moved to Schuyler and then settled in Fremont in 1961. Leonard worked at Peterson Machine for 27 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and V.F.W. Post #854 of Fremont.