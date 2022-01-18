LeRoy I. Kobza

July 17, 1945 - January 14, 2022

LeRoy I. Kobza, 76, of Duncan, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home in Duncan.

Per LeRoy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial Mass will be held, with committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

LeRoy Ivan Kobza was born the youngest of seven children to Ivan and Marie (Bartek) Kobza on July 17, 1945. He passed to eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, surrounded in love by his daughters, life partner and undoubtedly many angels.

Lee, as he was known, grew up on a farm just outside of David City and would often share stories of farm life growing up -- milking cows alongside his father, playing with his beloved dog Pepper or taking his favorite horse for a ride. He was among the first classes to attend Aquinas High School where he was a football stand-out.

After graduating in 1963, Lee married and went on to raise his own family of three daughters in David City. Lee was well known as a meat cutter and for his business “The Country Market” which he owned and operated for several years. Being a bit of an entrepreneur, or perhaps just not liking being told what to do, Lee would go on to work in a variety of different industries over his lifetime but his true passion was found working in and around the horse industry which he did for many years, even well into his retirement.

Lee loved horses and dogs, and in the prime of his life enjoyed little more than taking an occasional photo in the “Winner’s Circle” around the Nebraska horse-racing circuit.

Late in life LeRoy was a man of strong faith and believed deeply in the beauty and peace of heaven in all its glory which was of great comfort to him.

Lee was a wonderful father and loving grandfather. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by those who survive him, including: his life partner, Karen Overturf of Duncan; two daughters, Suzanne Tamerius (Randy) of Lincoln and Stephanie Crowley (John) of Westerly, Rhode Island; son-in-law, Mike (Jana) Kucera of David City; seven grandchildren, Megan Lee Kucera, Stacy Lynn Tamerius, Allison Marie Tamerius, Maggie Rae Tamerius, Bailey Jean Tamerius, Abigail Ruth Crowley and his “main man” John Ralph Crowley; and Karen’s children Neil, Barbara, Jerad, Elaina and their families.

In addition to his parents, LeRoy is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Rachelle Kucera; oldest grandson, Justin Kucera; as well as his siblings, Dan Kobza, Joan Bock, Carmelita Malone, Milton Kobza, Ramona Abbott and Marie Geiger.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, the family request memorials for future designation.

Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.