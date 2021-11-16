Lillian Brtek

March 21, 1933 – November 8, 2021

Lillian Brtek, 88, of David City, Nebraska, formerly of Prague, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at david place in David City.

Graveside services took place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Cedar Hill Catholic Cemetery rural Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

Lillian was born March 21, 1933, in Wagner, South Dakota, to Joseph and Antonia (Kralicek) Lebeda.

She was a school teacher for nine years, teaching second grade. On Aug. 4, 1964, she married Jerry Brtek at Cedar Hill Catholic Church, Morse Bluff.

Following Jerry's death, Lillian has resided at david place nursing home in David City.

She is the last of six children in her family and her only survivor is a niece, Barbara Thoren of Hastings, Minnesota.

Lillian had been a member of the Catholic Daughters of Wahoo and the American Legion Auxiliary of Prague.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.