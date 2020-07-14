Lillian Kobza

Lillian Angela Kobza

May 21, 1922-July 11, 2020

Open visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight. Memorials may be made to Masses.

Upon her graduation, she went to work for the ASCS office in David City for several years. She then began working for Father James O'Conner in several towns including Benkelman, Wallace, Wallfleet, later in Falls City, Rulo and finally in Minden. Her duties included taking care of the churches, bookkeeping and making the weekly bulletins. Lillian worked for Father O'Conner for 50 years, retiring in 1995. All the while she would come home almost every fall to drive the grain truck for her brother, Gib, during harvest. After her retirement, Lillian returned to Seward to live with her sister, Rita. She enjoyed cooking and babysitting for several families in the Seward area. Lillian was a humble person and always put other's needs before her own. Her religion and praying the rosary were a very important part of her life.