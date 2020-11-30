 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian Skolnik
View Comments

Lillian Skolnik

{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian Lucille (Dolezal) Skolnik

April 26, 1927 - November 23, 2020

Lillian L. Skolnik, widow of Joseph A. Skolnik, of Seward, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary is at 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Seward.

Survivors include her daughters Barbara (Ray) Leising of Lincoln and Karen (Allen Hoffbauer) of Seward; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News