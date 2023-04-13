Lillian Urbanovsky

December 3, 1934 - April 2, 2023

Lillian was raised in the Prague area where her family had a farming operation. After her completion of high school, she was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Urbanovsky on May 26, 1953, at Plasi Church in Prague before Richard joined the Air Force. After Richard returned from the Air Force, the couple moved to the Ulysses area where they started farming and raising livestock. To this union two children were born, Theresa and Richard Jr. Lillian was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. She had a love for sewing, gardening and baking. Lillian also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved polka music and dancing.