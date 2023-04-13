Lillian Urbanovsky
December 3, 1934 - April 2, 2023
Lillian Libbie (Steffel) Urbanovsky was born on Dec. 3, 1934, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Amos and Agnes (Pokorny) Steffel and passed away on April 2, 2023, in David City, Nebraska at the age of 88 years, 3 months and 30 days.
Lillian was raised in the Prague area where her family had a farming operation. After her completion of high school, she was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Urbanovsky on May 26, 1953, at Plasi Church in Prague before Richard joined the Air Force. After Richard returned from the Air Force, the couple moved to the Ulysses area where they started farming and raising livestock. To this union two children were born, Theresa and Richard Jr. Lillian was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. She had a love for sewing, gardening and baking. Lillian also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved polka music and dancing.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her daughter, Theresa Borgmann; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Jr. (Gerri) Urbanovsky; grandsons, Chris Borgmann and Mark (Jackie) Urbanovsky; granddaughters, Kacy (George) Niemann, Katie (Brandon) Kresha and Anne Urbanovsky; great-grandchildren, Kayla Kresha, Kara Kresha and Cole Urbanovsky; and sister, Angeline Twitty.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Sr.; son-in-law, Robert Borgmann; and sister, Lorraine Rock.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Lillian.