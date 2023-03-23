Linda K. Polacek

June 27, 1949 - March 17, 2023

Linda K. Polacek, 73, of Bellwood, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Memorial service is at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Bellwood United Methodist Church in Bellwood, Nebraska, with the Rev. Dan Spearow officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church. Committal in the Bellwood Cemetery. Lunch in the church basement following committal.

Linda K. Polacek, daughter of Gerald W. and Maxine D. (Mais) McDonald, was born June 27, 1949, in Columbus. She lived in Bellwood and graduated from David City High School in 1967. Linda married Ernest R. Polacek on July 9, 1977. Two sons were born to this union, Jayson R. Polacek and Jared E. Polacek. Linda and Ernest lived on a farm for 21 years before moving to Bellwood. She was an active board member of the Bellwood Methodist Church. Linda enjoyed working in her yard, canning various vegetables from her garden and her pets.

Linda is survived by her son, Jayson (Amy) Polacek; granddaughter, Alexis of Bellwood; brother, Gerald (Terry) McDonald Jr. of Bellwood; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and a vast number of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ernest; her parents; her brother, LeRoy McDonald; and two infant sons, Eric and Jared.

Memorials to the family for future designation.