Linda Smith

Linda Sue (Russell) Smith

March 17, 1947 - September 17, 2022

Linda Sue (Russell) Smith was born on March 17, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Lyle and Joy (Berger) Russell and passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Grand Island, Nebraska, at the age of 75 years and 6 months.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 1-8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Private family services and interment will be held.

Linda attended and graduated from South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, with the class of 1965. She met her husband, Donald Smith when they were young kids at the roller rink and got married several years later on June 11, 1966, in Omaha. To this union three children were born. Linda bartended for many years while also taking care of her children until the family moved to Texas in 1976. The family moved to Ulysses, Nebraska, in 1987 and purchased “Smitty's Bar and Grill” in Dwight. After they sold the bar in 2006, she retired from MetroGroup. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and playing slot machines.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her sons, Greg (April) Smith of Pleasant Dale and Jeff Smith of Lincoln; grandchildren, Zachary (Callie) Smith of Beatrice, Cameron (Tess) Furasek of Valparaiso, Katie Smith of Pleasant Dale and Desi Valentine of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Jaxon of Lincoln; sister, Sharon Wadland of Ulysses; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Hemenez of North Carolina and Norene Graham of Seward; numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Smith; daughter, Nicole Smith; brother, Lyle D. “Butch” Russell; and parents-in-law, Donald and Melvina Smith.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Linda.