Lois A. Hall

August 8, 1934 - September 22, 2022

Lois A. Hall, 88, widow of Max, of Bellwood, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Emerald Rehab and Nursing Center in Columbus.

Per Lois' wishes, she will be cremated and no services held.

Lois was born on Aug. 8, 1934, at David City, Nebraska, to Albert and Edna (Jones) Kunkee. She attended local schools, graduating from high school in 1952.

She married Max V. Hall and three children were born to this union.

Lois worked as a line worker making surgical needles at BD's in Columbus for over 27 years.

She enjoyed working puzzle books and listening to country music.

Lois is survived by her three children; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Joan) Kunkee and Lyle Kunkee; and one sister, Delores Zimmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1999 and one brother.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.