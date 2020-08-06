Loran Kudlacek

Loran was united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1972, to Marlene Potter at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church, and to this union two sons were born. Loran was a member of Rejda Post #243 Legion in Brainard and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Loran farmed the family farm his entire life. He loved to farm; it was his true passion in life. His favorite time of year was harvest, running the latest John Deere combine. He had a love for machinery and a gift to repair anything mechanical. Countless hours were spent in his shop building projects like custom hay equipment, planters, and a snow blower. Many of times he brought brand new equipment home and immediately started a “field modification” to enhance it. It seemed he could build or repair just about anything with his lathe, press, mill, and welding equipment, often building things that were readily purchased for the sake of the challenge.

He enjoyed bow hunting, coyote hunting, bass fishing, shooting sporting clays and flying model airplanes. He enjoyed travel when it didn't get in the way of farming. He enjoyed his many vacations including Hawaii, Alaska, England, France and the Czech Republic.