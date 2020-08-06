Loran Kudlacek

Loran William Kudlacek
August 18, 1949-July 30, 2020
Loran William Kudlacek was born on Aug. 18, 1949, in David City, to Arthur and Adeline (Svoboda) Kudlacek, and passed away at his residence on July 30, 2020, at the age of 70 years, 11 months and 12 days.
Visitation will be from 3–7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, with the family present, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Snitily celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment will be at New Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and Brainard American Legion Rejda #273. Memorials may be made to the Kudlacek family for future designations.
Loran lived on the family farm in rural David City his entire life. He attended Country School District #77 through the seventh grade, and attended eighth grade at District #23. Loran graduated from Aquinas High School with the Class of 1967. In December of 1967, Loran attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In January of 1968, he attended Tech School at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, where he graduated with honors as a jet engine mechanic. Loran served six years in the Air National Guard in Lincoln and he was honorably discharged on Sept. 25, 1973. He was awarded the Air Reserve Meritorious Service Medal Ribbon and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Loran was united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1972, to Marlene Potter at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church, and to this union two sons were born. Loran was a member of Rejda Post #243 Legion in Brainard and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Loran farmed the family farm his entire life. He loved to farm; it was his true passion in life. His favorite time of year was harvest, running the latest John Deere combine. He had a love for machinery and a gift to repair anything mechanical. Countless hours were spent in his shop building projects like custom hay equipment, planters, and a snow blower. Many of times he brought brand new equipment home and immediately started a “field modification” to enhance it. It seemed he could build or repair just about anything with his lathe, press, mill, and welding equipment, often building things that were readily purchased for the sake of the challenge.
He enjoyed bow hunting, coyote hunting, bass fishing, shooting sporting clays and flying model airplanes. He enjoyed travel when it didn't get in the way of farming. He enjoyed his many vacations including Hawaii, Alaska, England, France and the Czech Republic.
Loran is survived by his wife, Marlene of David City; two sons, Cory Kudlacek and wife Kay of David City, and Chad Kudlacek and wife Amy of Hastings; two grandchildren, Carson Loran and Morgan; two sisters, Nancy Laurent and husband Herman of Springdale, Arkansas, and Beverly Machacek and husband Ronald of Weston. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of life shared with Loran.
