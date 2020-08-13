× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorene Betty Heins

July 12, 1930-February 2, 2020

Lorene Betty Heins, 89, of Rising City, and more recently of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Mesa, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City, with the Rev. Kevin Stellick officiating. Committal will be in Faith East Cemetery. Lunch will be held in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Lorene was born on July 12, 1930, in Lincoln, to John and Rosine Hoschele. She was baptized at Frieden's Lutheran Church on Sept. 7, 1930, and confirmed on March 25, 1945. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, and received a bachelor of arts degree from Midland College in Fremont in 1952. Lorene taught at David City High School from 1952-1954, and at Irving Jr. High School in Lincoln from 1954-1955.

On June 19, 1955, Lorene married Don Verlyn Heins. From this union four children were born: Jay Jeffrey, Mitchell Donovan, Jennifer Lynne and Curtis Clayton. The family lived and farmed in the Rising City area for most of their lives.