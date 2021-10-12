Lorene Prochaska
May 30, 1934 – October 6, 2021
Lorene Prochaska, 87, of Abie, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at david place in David City.
Funeral services took place on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Committal was in the Prague National Cemetery.
Lorene was born north of Rescue, Nebraska, on May 30, 1934, to Louis and Helen (Brtek) Frohner. She attended area schools and David City High School. On March 16, 1954, she married Lester Prochaska in Wahoo. They lived and farmed between Prague and Abie and she later moved to Abie. Lorene had worked at Campbell's Soup in Fremont, the Fairview Cafe in Wahoo and a few local taverns in the area. She was a hard working farm wife, raising ducks and geese and was an excellent baker of kolaches, rye bread and rolicky. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughter.
Lorene is survived by her son, Larry Prochaska of Columbus; granddaughter, Morgan Prochaska of Omaha; brother-in-law, Edwin Prochaska of Abie; sister, Deloris Prochaska of Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester in 2010; and brother-in-law, Elmer Prochaska.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.