Lorene Prochaska

May 30, 1934 – October 6, 2021

Lorene was born north of Rescue, Nebraska, on May 30, 1934, to Louis and Helen (Brtek) Frohner. She attended area schools and David City High School. On March 16, 1954, she married Lester Prochaska in Wahoo. They lived and farmed between Prague and Abie and she later moved to Abie. Lorene had worked at Campbell's Soup in Fremont, the Fairview Cafe in Wahoo and a few local taverns in the area. She was a hard working farm wife, raising ducks and geese and was an excellent baker of kolaches, rye bread and rolicky. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughter.