Lorene Woita
Jan. 24, 1923-June 18, 2020
Lorene Woita, 97, of David City, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing will be held on Monday from 5-6:45 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary all at St. Mary's Church with COVID-19 restrictions in place; family will not be present for the public viewing. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's website beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Private family funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City. Memorials may be made to Family Wishes.
Lorene was born Jan. 24, 1923, to Joseph S. and Emilie (Ostry) Jambor, the youngest of eight children. The family lived on a farm near Prague, Nebraska. Lorene attended District 94 country school. At 10 years of age, her mother died, significantly influencing the path of her life. She often said her dad was the best mother anyone could have. Many of her life stories include things they did together. There began her love of car rides which carried through her entire life. She taught herself to sew and was an accomplished seamstress sewing many of her children's clothes through the years as well as making custom drapes for JCPenney.
Lorene attended high school in Prague and in Malmo, graduating from Malmo High School in 1940. Following high school, she continued assisting on the family farm until her marriage. On May 14, 1946, following his return from WWII, Lorene married Louis J. Woita at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi (rural Prague). With the Woita family farm sold and land hard to acquire, the couple made their home in David City. Born to their 71-year union were seven children.
Lorene dedicated herself to home, family and faith. Family members recall good, healthy on-time meals, excellent rolls and kolaches, home haircuts and perms, chore routines, discipline when needed, support of schoolwork and activities and Saturday “together” house cleaning. While “the kids” were in high school, many of their friends found their way to the Woita home, especially on game nights, where they were welcomed with a Lorene-made pot of soup or chili or sloppy Joes. Sloppy Joes were made for many Knights of Columbus functions as well.
Through the years, Lorene and Louie enjoyed day trips and travel with the family or together, were members of pinochle and pitch clubs, participated in area community and church functions and were enviably smooth waltz and polka dancers. For over 20 years Lorene was head of the laundry department at St. Joseph's Villa. From her youth she loved to do laundry and took pride in keeping clothing for family and residents in quality condition.
Lorene volunteered at Aquinas, was a member of the PCCW, held office in Catholic Daughters of America, was a leader in Cursillo, was instrumental in the organization of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary's and was a charter member of the Northside Extension Club, enjoying many lifelong friendships.
Lorene is survived by her children, Kathy (Doug) Jones of David City, Barbara (Bob) Goodman of Sarasota, Florida, Patricia (Bill) Westlund, Mary (Doug) Roberts and Paul (Bridget) Woita of Lincoln, Jim Woita of Valparaiso and John Woita of Commerce City, Colorado; sister-in-law, Rose (Albert) Jambor; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Jones Webb and Sean Jones, Kara and Drew Roberts, Kirk, Elizabeth and Benjamin Woita and Simon and Jacob Woita; seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Shyler Jones, Trevor Jackson, Ryleigh and Dylan Murrel and Audry and Angela Woita; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis in 2017; daughter-in-law, Susan Kennedy-Woita; brother-in-law and sister-in-law William (Ella) Woita; and brothers- and sisters-in law, Ivan (Emily) Jambor, Raymond (Rose) Jambor, Albert Jambor and Ernest (Jeannette) Jambor; sisters and brothers-in-law Lydia (Emil) Pospisil, Agnes (Anton) Osmera and Alice (Jim) Vojtech
