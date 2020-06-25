Lorene Woita

Jan. 24, 1923-June 18, 2020

Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing will be held on Monday from 5-6:45 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary all at St. Mary's Church with COVID-19 restrictions in place; family will not be present for the public viewing. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's website beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Private family funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City. Memorials may be made to Family Wishes.

Lorene was born Jan. 24, 1923, to Joseph S. and Emilie (Ostry) Jambor, the youngest of eight children. The family lived on a farm near Prague, Nebraska. Lorene attended District 94 country school. At 10 years of age, her mother died, significantly influencing the path of her life. She often said her dad was the best mother anyone could have. Many of her life stories include things they did together. There began her love of car rides which carried through her entire life. She taught herself to sew and was an accomplished seamstress sewing many of her children's clothes through the years as well as making custom drapes for JCPenney.