Loretta Kearney
February 12, 1922 - March 19, 2021
Loretta Kearney, 99, of David City, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. A parish Rosary was held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial was Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Loretta Kearney was born on Feb. 12, 1922, at Stuart, Nebraska, to John and Ethel (Carr) Wondercheck. She attended local schools, graduating from Atkinson High School. She married Floyd Chubb, and one daughter, Carole, was born to this union. Floyd died on March 17, 1945, while serving his country during WWII and is buried in the National Cemetery in Luxembourg. She later married Jim Kearney, and one son, James, was born to this union. Jim passed away in 2003.
Loretta worked in various retail sales positions for many years. She was also a dedicated, loving mother to her two children. Loretta was a member of St. Mary's Church and PCCW and was very involved in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in David City. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and would also go on camping trips to hunt and fish with her husband, Jim.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Carole Humlicek of David City; son, James (Connie) Kearney of Auburn; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bill) Buntgen of David City, Justyn (Becky) Kearney of Elkhorn, Bryan (Carrie) Kearney of Columbus and Aaryn of South Bend, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Rebecca (Adam) Gilligan, Nicole Buntgen and Coyer, Teagan, Nylah, Bodee, Lucy and Ruby Kearney; one great-great-grandson, Derek Gilligan; and two sisters, Marjorie Vanis of Rising City and Jeanie Hein of David City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Floyd Chubb and Jim Kearney; two great-grandchildren, Derek Buntgen and Melinda Lee; two brothers, Harold and Donald Wondercheck; and four sisters, Anna Mae Sprague, Donna Disterhaupt, JoAnn Disterhaupt and Laverne Sichineder.
Family requests memorials to family's choice.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.