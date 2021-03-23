Loretta Kearney

February 12, 1922 - March 19, 2021

Loretta Kearney, 99, of David City, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. A parish Rosary was held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial was Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Loretta Kearney was born on Feb. 12, 1922, at Stuart, Nebraska, to John and Ethel (Carr) Wondercheck. She attended local schools, graduating from Atkinson High School. She married Floyd Chubb, and one daughter, Carole, was born to this union. Floyd died on March 17, 1945, while serving his country during WWII and is buried in the National Cemetery in Luxembourg. She later married Jim Kearney, and one son, James, was born to this union. Jim passed away in 2003.

Loretta worked in various retail sales positions for many years. She was also a dedicated, loving mother to her two children. Loretta was a member of St. Mary's Church and PCCW and was very involved in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in David City. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and would also go on camping trips to hunt and fish with her husband, Jim.