Lorraine Kunasek

Lorraine M. (Timms) Kunasek
January 22, 1928 – August 4, 2021
Lorraine M. (Timms) Kunasek, 93, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at Heritage of BelAir Care Center in Norfolk, Nebraska.
A closed casket visitation will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a rosary at 7 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at the Seward Cemetery.
Lorraine M. (Timms) Kunasek, was born on Jan. 22, 1928, near David City, Nebraska, to James B. and Helen B. (Kozisek) Timms. Lorraine attended school near Bellwood and graduated from David City High School in David City, Nebraska, in 1945. She then moved to Omaha to further her education in business and graduated from Omaha School of Business, now known as College of Saint Mary.
Lorraine married Charles J. Kunasek on June 24, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, and to this union three children were born. Lorraine worked at Vishay Dale Electronics in Columbus, Nebraska, for two years while living and working on a farm near Rising City and David City. They then moved to Staplehurst, Nebraska, where they farmed for 47 years. She was a dedicated farm wife who helped with milking cows, raising pigs, chickens and ducks and many times helped with field work driving the tractor when necessary. She was an avid gardener, storyteller, poet, writer and flower lover. Canned foods were a specialty everyone in the family enjoyed. She was an avid Cornhusker and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
After Charles passed away on Oct. 12, 2000, Lorraine continued to live on the farm near Staplehurst and take care of the farm business. In 2006, Lorraine moved to Kansas City next door to her daughter Judy and lived there for 15 years.
Lorraine was an excellent cook, loved making Czech foods and made some of the best kolaches in the area. She was an outstanding seamstress, sewing many clothing items for her girls and grandchildren. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherish their baby quilts that were given as gifts. Many nieces and nephews children have also received baby quilts and pillows for their children as a token of her love for them. Lorraine was most proud of her accomplishments in completing one Majorette and two Drill team uniforms for her girls. Over the years she created many embroidery, crochet and quilt projects that will be cherished for years to come.
Lorraine was a dedicated daughter, wife, sibling and mother. Her devotion to her family was unmatched. She could have earned a degree in education and counseling after the many years she spent reading to her daughter Janice, so she could receive her many degrees and accomplishments in her lifetime.
While living near Staplehurst, Lorraine was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska, for 53 years. She held many leadership roles in their Altar Society. She was a member of the Good Neighbor's Extension Club and the Westside Country Club in Staplehurst for 33 years. For the past 15 years Lorraine attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. She loved people and was a great hostess, always eager to help out someone in need.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Nancy (James) Deuel of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Judith (Stephen) Reinsch of Kansas City, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Aerts of Columbus, Nebraska, and Helen Jean (Reynold) Holeka of Brainard, Nebraska; brother, Kenneth (Roxie) Timms of Chamberlain, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; one daughter, Janice at 52; sisters, Dorothy Bohaty, Geraldine Prochaska and Maxine Denman; brother, Joe Timms; and brothers-in-law, Charles Masek, Joe Bohaty, Dennis Rech, Joe Prochaska, Bob Denman and Frank Aerts.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Lorraine.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Father Flanagan's Boys Town, St. Jude Cancer Center or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, Nebraska.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska.
Condolences @ www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.