Lorraine Kunasek

After Charles passed away on Oct. 12, 2000, Lorraine continued to live on the farm near Staplehurst and take care of the farm business. In 2006, Lorraine moved to Kansas City next door to her daughter Judy and lived there for 15 years.

Lorraine was an excellent cook, loved making Czech foods and made some of the best kolaches in the area. She was an outstanding seamstress, sewing many clothing items for her girls and grandchildren. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherish their baby quilts that were given as gifts. Many nieces and nephews children have also received baby quilts and pillows for their children as a token of her love for them. Lorraine was most proud of her accomplishments in completing one Majorette and two Drill team uniforms for her girls. Over the years she created many embroidery, crochet and quilt projects that will be cherished for years to come.

Lorraine was a dedicated daughter, wife, sibling and mother. Her devotion to her family was unmatched. She could have earned a degree in education and counseling after the many years she spent reading to her daughter Janice, so she could receive her many degrees and accomplishments in her lifetime.