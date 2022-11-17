Lorraine Pelan

Lorraine M. Pelan

September 15, 1932 - November 3, 2022

Lorraine M. Pelan, 90, widow of Milo, of Brainard, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.

Funeral Mass was held on Monday, Nov. 7 at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard with Fr. Steven Snitily as celebrant. Burial was in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Lorraine Marie Pelan was born on Sept. 15, 1932, to John and Gustie (Fencl) Odvody near Prague, Nebraska. On Oct. 18, 1948, Lorraine married Milo T. Pelan at Sacred Heart Church, Cedar Hill. Five children were born to this union.

Lorraine was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up and then later worked various jobs throughout her lifetime. After Milo and her retired, they went to work as the cleaning crew for First Nebraska Bank and American Legion Post 273 in Brainard. They were also caretakers of the Catholic Cemetery.

Lorraine loved to quilt and cross stitch. She also enjoyed gardening, baking her delicious kolache and strudels, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a strong faith and spent many volunteer hours in service to Holy Trinity Church.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Gary of Brainard, Linda Yandell of Naples, Florida, Dwayne (Kathy) and Ron (Deb) both of Brainard and Randy (Lori) of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milo in 2020; son-in-law, Don Yandell; granddaughter, Beth; great-granddaughter, Kira; and one sister and brother-in-law, Irene (Victor) Pelan.

Arrangements in care of Chermok Funeral Home in David City.

Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chermokfuneralhome.com