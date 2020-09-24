Lowell "Bud" Glock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lowell W. "Bud" Glock

December 21, 1929-September 16, 2020

Lowell W. "Bud" Glock, 90, of Garrison, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home near Garrison.

Private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Rising City with Rev. David Palomaki officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Lowell W. "Bud" Glock was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Surprise to William and Anna (Hoeft) Glock. He attended David City High School and graduated in 1947. "Bud" served for two years in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.

On Aug. 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lois "Jean" Hinze at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City. "Bud" was a lifelong farmer and lived his entire life in the David City area. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique farm toys. He made many friends attending various toy shows and auctions.