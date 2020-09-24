Lowell "Bud" Glock

Lowell W. "Bud" Glock
December 21, 1929-September 16, 2020
Lowell W. "Bud" Glock, 90, of Garrison, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home near Garrison.
Private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Rising City with Rev. David Palomaki officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
Lowell W. "Bud" Glock was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Surprise to William and Anna (Hoeft) Glock. He attended David City High School and graduated in 1947. "Bud" served for two years in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
On Aug. 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lois "Jean" Hinze at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City. "Bud" was a lifelong farmer and lived his entire life in the David City area. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique farm toys. He made many friends attending various toy shows and auctions.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Lois "Jean" of David City; son, Bruce (Annette) Glock of Rising City; daughter, Delaine "Dolly" (John) Yindrick of Lincoln; grandchildren: Christopher and Cassandra "Cassie" Glock, Alex and Allyson Yindrick; sister, Wilma Wrede of David City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lois Maxine Glock.
Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City
