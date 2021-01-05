Lucille Ann Brigham

Lucille Ann (Schinzel) Brigham

July 6, 1931 – December 25, 2020

Lucille Schinzel Brigham was born July 6, 1931, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Elsie (Avery) Schinzel. She attended country school and graduated from Shelby Public School in 1949. She taught country school for two years then worked as reservationist for Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida, for six years. She married Tom Brigham in 1958, and they had four daughters, four Octobers in a row, beginning in 1958. They resided on the Brigham farm north of Shelby. They moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1969 due to Tom's health problems. They owned and managed High Acres Lodge for 10 years and Lucille worked as a home health caretaker.

Lucille played the piano and organ, her greatest enjoyment in life. She played for many masses, weddings, and funerals in the Sacred Heart Church in Shelby and at St. Margaret's Church in Tucson for over 30 years. Lucille volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson in many areas: surgery waiting room hostess, editor for newsletter, in the gift shop and manager for the Candystripers program. One of her fondest memories is her parents sacrificing to get her piano lessons as she enjoyed playing piano her whole life. The piano she bought in Shelby in 1958 moved to Tucson with her in 1969 and back to Shelby in 2020. The two people who inspired her most were her piano teacher, Grace Thelen, and her grade school teacher, Nell Taddiken Davis.