Lucille Rose “Lucy” Bennett

January 9, 1947 - January 15, 2022

Lucille Rose “Lucy” Bennett was born on Jan. 9, 1947, in David City, Nebraska, to Fredrick Gabriel and Eleanor Mary (Augusta) Masek and received her wings on Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by family at her home near Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 75 years and 6 days.

Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The family will be receiving friends from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ulysses, Nebraska.

Lucy grew up in the Ulysses area where she attended school through eighth grade. She then attended David City Aquinas where she graduated with the class of 1966. On Oct. 28, 1967, Lucy was united in marriage to Richard Lee Bennett at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. To this union they were blessed with five children. Lucy worked at Lincoln T&T as a telephone operator and at Protective Fire and Casualty as an insurance clerk until 1971. Lucy was a loving housewife and mother. She later worked at the Seward County Independent where she developed film and printed photos. In 1981, she and Richard became the owners and operators of The Bakery in Seward until they retired in 2012. Lucy was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors cherishing Lucy’s memory include her children, Stephannie (Chris Schmitt) of Appleton, Wisconsin; Christopher (Heather) Bennett of Omaha; Thomas (Jeanette) Bennett of Seward; Jason (Kami) Bennett of Lincoln and Kierra Bennett of Seward; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; seven siblings, Barb (Dan) Liska of Seward; Hank (Barb) Masek of Tucson, Arizona; Mary (Ralph) Bothe of Reno, Nevada; Janet Eckert of Lincoln; Janice Fellows of Lincoln; Ramona Hyde (Mick Nuekirch) of Lincoln and Gwen Wasser of Seward; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Bennett of Seward.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sister, Margaret Masek; grandparents; father-in-law, Robert Bennett; brothers-in-law, Larry Eckert and Lynn Fellows.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Lucy.