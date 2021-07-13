Luella Fish

Age 95

Luella Katherine Heins-Fish, daughter of John and TaLetta Winkelman Heins, was born in Surprise, Nebraska, on Sept. 14, 1925. At her birth her father exclaimed, ‘Now we have our little Tootsie!' And the nickname stuck with her into adulthood as ‘Toots' and ‘Auntie Toots'. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Garrison where she was confirmed and later married. Some years later she and her family became members of First English Lutheran Church in Rising City, Nebraska.

As a young girl, she attended District 47 Grade School and graduated from the Surprise High School in 1941 at the age of 16 and remained on the family farm until her 18th birthday, eligible to attend business school. She received a diploma in accounting from the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she was employed by Lincoln Community Chest and American Bus Lines before her marriage to Donald Fish in 1950. They made their home in Rising City, Nebraska, and had one son, Tim. In 1958 she was employed by Farmers State Bank of Rising City, Nebraska, which later became a branch of Union Bank Lincoln. She worked there for the next 28 years, was at one point executive vice president before retiring at the age of 63.