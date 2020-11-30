Lynos Rerucha

Lynos Joseph Rerucha

August 14, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Lynos Joseph Rerucha, 83, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 20, 2020, at Country House in Grand Island.

Visitation will be at Apfel Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. The family will be present to greet family and friends, but masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 with limited capacity. Due to limited capacity, family and friends may view the livestream on the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Lynos was born Aug. 14, 1937, in David City, Nebraska, to Leonard and Georgia Rerucha. He was raised on a farm near David City and graduated high school from Marietta High School in 1955 near Bellwood, Nebraska. He attended Nebraska Teachers College in Kearney and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's of science degree in business administration. Lynos also served in the Nebraska National Guard and Air Force Reserve for six years. In 1960, Lynos was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Southard in St Paul, Nebraska. They were married for 34 years. Sharon was his best friend and love of his life until her death in 1994.