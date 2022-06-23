Marcella Bartek

Marcella M. Bartek

September 15, 1933 - June 16, 2022

Marcella M. Bartek, 88, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. in Weston, Nebraska. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 20 with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment was at St. John Cemetery in Weston, Nebraska. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1933, near Weston, Nebraska, to Jaroslav J. and Hedvika (Coufal) Bartek. She was the youngest of eight children and lived on the family farm her entire life. She attended District #98 Elementary and graduated from Weston High School in 1950.

Marcella was a life-time member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston where she was active in PCCW and Rosary Sodality. She also began to sing in the church choir in high school and continued for 60-plus years.

Marcella loved her large family so much. She was always ready to go out for family parties or out to dinner with them. She loved country life: gardening, her flowers of every color, shape and size, cruising around the farm on her four-wheeler, and her pets, Quack Quack, Birdie, Buffy, Kitties and Sweetheart who were very dear to her heart. Some of her favorite hobbies included scrapbooking, building puzzles, playing cards, reading and brain games. Most recently, she enjoyed playing games, and researching and texting on her iPhone.

Marcella was proud of being able to exercise her civic responsibilities by working elections since the age of 21. She had a very sharp memory. She could recall dates of long past events and the names of her 27 nieces/nephews, 75 grandnieces/grandnephews, and 129 great-grandnieces/nephews. We will miss Aunt Marcie's quick wit, smirky smile and her purse filled with Smarties for all her grandnieces and grandnephews. She was very caring and always willing to help out where needed. She will forever be in our hearts.

She is survived by 25 nieces and nephews; 75 grandnieces/nephews, 129 great-grandnieces/nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by parents, Jaroslav J. and Hedvika Bartek; brothers, Jarold V. (Adaline) Bartek, Ernest Bartek, Joseph S. Bartek and Adolph (Helen) Bartek; sisters, Hedvika (Joe) Snitily, Cecelia (Carl) Jelinek and Mary (Phil) Benes; nephews, Bernard Bartek and Gregory Bartek; one grandniece and three grandnephews.

Memorials to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or Bishop Neumann High School.

Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.