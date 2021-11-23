Marcella Coufal

Marcella Marie Coufal
August 17, 1933 – November 16, 2021
Marcella Marie Coufal, 88, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, Nebraska. Graveside service and interment was on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Brainard, Nebraska.
Marcella was born on Aug. 17, 1933, in Dwight, Nebraska, to Edward E. and Agnes (Mares) Gruntorad. Marcella grew up on a farm near Dwight where she attended Assumption Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1951.
On Nov. 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Coufal at Assumption Catholic Church. Marcy was a homemaker and mother to her six children as well as helping Richard on the farm. Later after the kids were gone, she began a career in home health. She enjoyed gardening, baking and canning. She and Richard enjoyed traveling to New York City and San Diego, California. They also went on several Brainard Co-op trips. Marcy was a former member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Loma, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard and Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. They moved from the farm to Dwight for 13 years before moving to Seward in 2013. She then became a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Seven Sisters Apostolate.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Marvin (Colleen) Coufal of Bee, Dan (Patty) Coufal of Dwight, Dennis (Mary) Coufal of Brainard, Rick (Brenda) Coufal of Dwight and Cathy (Rick) Skoda of Seward; sister-in-law, Sally Vandenberg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gilbert (Florence) Kobza; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Marcella.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard (Feb. 13, 2013); son, Eugene Coufal (1979); great-grandson, Adam Thomas Kobza; sister, Aldeane (Harold) Lowe; brother, Edwin (Marilyn) Gruntorad; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ted (Evelyn) Coufal, Geraldine Coufal, Lillian (George) Meduna, John Bartunek and Ernest Vandenberg.
Memorials can be sent to Dwight Assumption Grottoes, Dwight Volunteer Fire Department or to Masses.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight
