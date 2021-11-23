Marcella Coufal

Marcella Marie Coufal

August 17, 1933 – November 16, 2021

On Nov. 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Coufal at Assumption Catholic Church. Marcy was a homemaker and mother to her six children as well as helping Richard on the farm. Later after the kids were gone, she began a career in home health. She enjoyed gardening, baking and canning. She and Richard enjoyed traveling to New York City and San Diego, California. They also went on several Brainard Co-op trips. Marcy was a former member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Loma, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard and Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. They moved from the farm to Dwight for 13 years before moving to Seward in 2013. She then became a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Seven Sisters Apostolate.