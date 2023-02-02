Marcella Divis

Marcella 'Marcie' Divis

July 19, 1923 - January 23, 2023

Marcella "Marcie" Divis, 99, widow of James, of David City, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. Brian Connor as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Marcella was born July 19, 1923. She graduated from David City High School. Marcella married James Divis on Sept. 7, 1943. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish in David City. Marcella actively participated in the Altar Society (Guild) and served as treasurer for the Seminarian Club for six years. She was a volunteer at the Senior Center and was faithful to her weekly holy hour adoration. Marcella was a devout Catholic and lived a faith-filled Christian life.

Marcella was a farmer's wife all her married life and instilled a strong work ethic in all her children. After retiring from the farm, she worked in the kitchen at St. Joseph's Court/Villa. Marcella was well known for her love of embroidery and shared her tea towels with her family and friends.

Marcella, also known as “Marcie” to her friends, loved to spend time with her family every chance she got. They were the loves of her life. She also loved to play cards (pitch and rummy) and she won a lot! Marcie loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. Marcie spoke Czech, loved to polka dance, and it is unknown how many thousands of kolaches she hand-made during her lifetime. Marcie was always serving others and up to her final days she was still praying for her family and friends. Marcella was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Marcella is survived by her children and their spouses, Dwaine Divis of Lincoln, Bernie and DelAnn Divis of Lincoln, Janice Thomas of Lincoln, daughter-in-law Barb Divis of Dwight and Teresa and Tim McMeen of Omaha; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, Renee and Blake Wagner of Bennington, Lorie and Jay Eastep of Waverly, Amberly and Matt Byington of Lincoln, Bridget and Dave Easley of Lincoln, Alex and Julie Divis of Lincoln, Evan and Tabitha Divis of Lincoln, Cindy and Rick Murcek of Shawnee, Kansas, Jim and Ashley Thomas of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Jeff Thomas of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Andy and Jennifer Divis of David City, David and Valerie Divis of David City, Danny and Jacy Divis of David City, Brianne and Tyler Holm of Omaha and Tiffany McMeen of Newburyport, Massachusetts. Marcella is also survived by 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Marcella is preceded in death by her husband, James Divis; her son, Benny Divis; her brother, Wilfred Kozisek; twin brother, Harold Kozisek; and her son-in-law, Jerry Thomas.

Memorials: The Divis family requests Mass offerings at St. Mary's Church.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.