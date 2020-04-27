Margaret Grubaugh
Margaret L. Grubaugh

Age 86

Margaret L. Grubaugh, 86, widow of Eugene, of David City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at david place in David City.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held this summer for family and friends all to attend. The family requests no flowers, plants or statues at this time.

Memorials may directed to david place in Margaret's memory.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City - www.revbluejeans.com

