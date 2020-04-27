Margaret Grubaugh

Margaret L. Grubaugh
Age 86
Margaret L. Grubaugh, 86, widow of Eugene, of David City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at david place in David City.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held this summer for family and friends all to attend. The family requests no flowers, plants or statues at this time.
Memorials may directed to david place in Margaret's memory.
