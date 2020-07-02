× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Grubaugh

March 21, 1934-April 23, 2020

Margaret Grubaugh, 86, of David City, died April 23, 2020 at david place in David City.

Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., all at the church. Committal will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to david place.

Margaret was born March 21, 1934 in Kansas, to Nick and Anna Kohn. She attended school in Manhattan, Kansas. She married Eugene Grubaugh on Oct. 15, 1955 in Esbon, Kansas. To this union eight children were born. The family resided in David City their entire life. Margaret was a full-time housewife and worked various places over the years: local phone company, St. Joseph's Villa, david place, Daylight Donut, Knott's Funeral Home, Banner Press and Blue Valley.

Volunteering involved various children's activities with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, DC Women's Auxiliary and PCCW. She offered her time overseeing the needs of other people with church, Bingo, neighbors and being a friend in need. Her hobbies include quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidering and auctions.