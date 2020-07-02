Margaret Grubaugh
March 21, 1934-April 23, 2020
Margaret Grubaugh, 86, of David City, died April 23, 2020 at david place in David City.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., all at the church. Committal will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to david place.
Margaret was born March 21, 1934 in Kansas, to Nick and Anna Kohn. She attended school in Manhattan, Kansas. She married Eugene Grubaugh on Oct. 15, 1955 in Esbon, Kansas. To this union eight children were born. The family resided in David City their entire life. Margaret was a full-time housewife and worked various places over the years: local phone company, St. Joseph's Villa, david place, Daylight Donut, Knott's Funeral Home, Banner Press and Blue Valley.
Volunteering involved various children's activities with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, DC Women's Auxiliary and PCCW. She offered her time overseeing the needs of other people with church, Bingo, neighbors and being a friend in need. Her hobbies include quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidering and auctions.
She is survived by daughters, Connie Perry of David City, Jeannie (Steve) Ienn of Columbus; sons: Ken Grubaugh of Howell, Michigan, Paul (Deb) Grubaugh, Carey (Tonya) both of Platte Center, Corey (Stacey) Grubaugh of Columbus, Tom (Kim) Grubaugh of David City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Marie Still; brothers: Bernard, Eugene and Arthur Kohn; sisters-in-law, Irene Anderson and Doris Stoll; and many extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann (Paul) Day; and two brothers, Joseph and Robert.
