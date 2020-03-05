Margaret Hldaky

Margaret Hladky

August 7, 1953-February 27, 2020

Margaret was born on Aug. 7, 1953, to Emil and Sylvia (Kucera) Hladky. She attended rural School District 48 before going on to Brainard East Butler, graduating in 1971. Margaret lived in the Butler County area for many years until moving to Prague in 2010, where she resided until her death.

Margaret worked as a salesperson at the Ben Franklin store in Wahoo and also was a short order cook for a cafe in Wahoo. She later went to work at the John Deere dealership as a parts person, until she retired due to health. Margaret loved spending time with family and friends and would easily make conversation with everyone. She enjoyed telling jokes, shopping, had a good sense of humor and loved to go to polka dances and listen to polka music. In her younger years, she would help her mother bake and always enjoyed the Czech foods. She loved animals, especially her cats. She also enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles and crocheting. She and her friend, Elmer, would go dancing almost every weekend, until his passing in 2010.