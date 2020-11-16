Margaret Jean Pokorny

June 24, 1938 – November 11, 2020

Margaret Jean Pokorny, 82, of Bellwood, widow of Larry, died Wednesday, Nov., 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Parish rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, with a funeral mass taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, also at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. Ben Holdren officiating. A viewing with no family present will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood.

Burial is planned for Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's & St. Peter Cemetery (Marietta). Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the rosary service and funeral mass. When church reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks will be required for entry into the church. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed beginning at 9:55 a.m. on the Chermok Funeral Home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChermokFuneralHome/. The family will not host a funeral lunch following the burial.