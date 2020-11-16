Margaret Jean Pokorny
June 24, 1938 – November 11, 2020
Margaret Jean Pokorny, 82, of Bellwood, widow of Larry, died Wednesday, Nov., 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Parish rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, with a funeral mass taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, also at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. Ben Holdren officiating. A viewing with no family present will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood.
Burial is planned for Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's & St. Peter Cemetery (Marietta). Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the rosary service and funeral mass. When church reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks will be required for entry into the church. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed beginning at 9:55 a.m. on the Chermok Funeral Home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChermokFuneralHome/. The family will not host a funeral lunch following the burial.
Margaret Jean (Birkel) Pokorny was born on June 24, 1938, to Cyril and Lucille (Reisdorff) Birkel. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1955. While working at the FSA office, Jean met her future husband, Larry. They were united in marriage on Jan. 14, 1961. Together they brought seven children into the world.
Jean was a committed farm wife who loved working outdoors and enjoyed helping Larry and the children with farm work. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a member of the PCCW and Catholic Daughters. During the Butler County Fair, Jean could be found helping wherever she was needed since Larry was a board member. She was also an avid bowler and participated in leagues with friends for several years. Jean also served as an office volunteer at Aquinas Catholic Schools.
Born and raised in Butler County, Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband and their friends. Her greatest joy came from attending and supporting her children and grandchildren in all their activities.
Jean is survived by her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Kevin (Kim, Chris, Megan) of LaVista; Brian (Christina, David, Evan) of Overland Park, Kansas; Alan (Renee; Craig/Tracy, Gray, Casen,) of Bennington; Andy/Ashley, Harper, Addie of Omaha; Kristin/Braeden, Benny Banzhaf of Bennington, Josh); Galen (Teresa, Allison) of Bellwood; Roger (Annie, Nathan, Michelle, Nicole) of Whiteland, Indiana; Diane (Jim, Jennifer, JD) Daro of Omaha; Julie (Todd, Bryce and fiancée Abby, Machaela, Colby, Liam) Puck of Bennington; brother Don (Diane) Birkel of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Monica (Edwin) Tvrdy of Valparaiso; Lenore (Bert) Pokorny of Elkhorn; and Pat (Virgil) Pokorny of Chandler, Arizona.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a young sister, Patricia (age 2); her husband, Larry; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Tvrdy, Bert Pokorny and Virgil Pokorny.
In lieu of flowers, plants or statues, memorials can be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 211 Esplanade Bellwood, NE 68624, Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation, 3420 MN Road David City, NE 68632, or in care of the family for future designation.
Arrangements are being handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City
Online tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com.
