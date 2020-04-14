Margaret Klenda

Margaret J. Klenda
June 15, 1943-April 9, 2020
Margaret J. Klenda, 76, of David City, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Due to the restrictions in place from federal and state governments because of the COVID-19 virus, the family will have a private funeral service. A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, April 14 at St. Mary's Church in David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha. There will be a public memorial service at a later time when conditions permit larger gatherings. There will be no viewing or family visitation at this time. At this time, the family requests memorials in care of the family in lieu of flowers and plants.
Margaret was born on June 15, 1943, to Joseph and Margaret (Miller) Cottone in Omaha. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1961. On May 29, 1965, she married Jerome Klenda at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha. Six children were born to this union. Margaret was a member of Our Lady's Blue Army and very devoted to the Blessed Virgin. She was also a member of the lay order of Carmelites. Her home was filled with many beautiful religious devotionals, which helped her to persevere in her Catholic faith.
She enjoyed baking, especially pies, going to garage sales and collecting antiques and figurines. In earlier years, she was a member of the Mother of Twins organization in Shelby. She was past member of Sacred Heart Church in Shelby and a current member of St. Mary's Church in David City.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jerome of David City; children: Kevin Klenda of Omaha, Cynthia Klenda of Omaha, Brian (Laurel) Klenda of Kimballton, Iowa, Brenda (Greg) Eller of David City, Jerret Klenda of Omaha and Shawn (Amy) Klenda of Omaha; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille (Larry) Gerber of Michigan and Sharon Smart of Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Joseph Cottone Jr.
Chermok Funeral Home, David City
