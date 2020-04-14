Margaret Klenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret J. Klenda

June 15, 1943-April 9, 2020

Margaret J. Klenda, 76, of David City, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Due to the restrictions in place from federal and state governments because of the COVID-19 virus, the family will have a private funeral service. A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, April 14 at St. Mary's Church in David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Omaha. There will be a public memorial service at a later time when conditions permit larger gatherings. There will be no viewing or family visitation at this time. At this time, the family requests memorials in care of the family in lieu of flowers and plants.

Margaret was born on June 15, 1943, to Joseph and Margaret (Miller) Cottone in Omaha. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1961. On May 29, 1965, she married Jerome Klenda at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha. Six children were born to this union. Margaret was a member of Our Lady's Blue Army and very devoted to the Blessed Virgin. She was also a member of the lay order of Carmelites. Her home was filled with many beautiful religious devotionals, which helped her to persevere in her Catholic faith.