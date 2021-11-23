Margaret McCracken

Margaret A. McCracken

May 4, 1925 – November 20, 2021

Margaret A. McCracken, 96, of Rising City, entered heaven into the loving arms of Jesus, on Nov. 20, 2021, at Seward Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held Nov. 23, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Rising City with burial in Circle Mound Cemetery.

She was born on May 4, 1925, on a farm southeast of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, the second of four children born to Walter and Phoebe (Scott) Ebers. She was baptized at the home of her grandparents on March 28, 1926, by the Rev. A.J. Wurst. She attended Beaver Crossing High School and graduated in May 1943. Margaret taught in the rural schools of Seward County for several years. She was united in marriage to George McCracken on May 5, 1945, at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Crossing.

They had one son, Thomas Dean. They farmed the McCracken homestead in Seward County for a few years and then moved to a farm in Butler County, where they farmed until retiring to their home in Rising City in 1988. Margaret and George enjoyed collecting Aladdin lamps and researching the genealogy of their families.

Margaret was a member of the United Methodist Church for over 74 years, the United Methodist Women, the Order of Eastern Star and was appointed a grand representative to Georgia from 1962-1965. Quite frequently, she was a volunteer, collecting for the Heart or Cancer Drives in Rising City.

In 2015, George and Margaret celebrated 70 happy and loving years together. Margaret liked her flowers and especially enjoyed feeding and watching our feathered friends year-round. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought great joy to her life.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Tom (Viki) of Rising City; two grandchildren, April (Cody) Keezer of Columbus and Cory (fiancée Brittany Newill) McCracken of Rising City; seven great-grandchildren, Haley (Nathaniel), Braedyn, Camdyn and Kasha and Aaron, Kaylin and Michael; brother, Robert (Janice) Ebers of Mansfield, Texas; sister-in-law, Doris McCracken of Seward; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George (2015); her parents; step-father, Roy Huffman; sister, Maxine (Bill) Scully; and brother, Dr. Dale (Gloria) Ebers.

Memorials to family wishes for designation at a later time.

Arrangements in care of Chermok Funeral Home of David City.