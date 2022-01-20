Margaret Mergl-Krenk

April 30, 1937 – December 23, 2021

Margaret Ruth Mergl Krenk, 84, formerly of Brainard, Nebraska, and in later years, resident of Visalia, California, passed into eternal life peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, followed by the rosary from 6-7 p.m., at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, CA 93291. Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by interment at 9:30 a.m. at the Visalia Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, California, 93291.

Born April 30, 1937 in Brainard, Margie was one of seven children born to the late Louis and Josephine Mergl. Raised in the town of Brainard, Nebraska, Margie graduated high school, class of 1955.

Prior to her retirement, Margie was employed for many years as a courier for Tricor Medical Industries. Before that, she was employed by One Hour Martinizing for 20-plus years, a career where she got to know many people in town. Upon retirement, she dedicated her life to helping and nurturing her large family. She was proud of her Czech heritage and spoke the language fluently. Her family was always thrilled when she would make a batch of her delicious kolaches! A woman of strong faith, Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Margie is survived by her four children: Keith (Melodee) Krenk of Visalia; Karen Kay Kalfayan of Visalia; Valerie Jean (Bret) Brakeman of Hanford; and Linda Marie Mulinix of Grand Island, Nebraska; as well as many dozens of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Louis and Josephine Mergl, Margaret was preceded in death by her former husband, Adrian Krenk; her daughter, Lisa Ann Somer; her son, Leslie Ray Krenk; and all of her seven brothers and sisters.

Flowers and cards can be sent to Miller Memorial Chapel.