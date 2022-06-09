Marianne Zinnecker

Marianne E. Zinnecker

August 18, 1929 - June 1, 2022

Marianne E. Zinnecker, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on June 1, 2022, her 69th wedding anniversary.

There will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Capitol View Winery, 2361 Wittstruct Rd, Roca, NE.

Marianne was born Aug. 18, 1929, to Theodore "Ted" Wenzlaff and Frieda Griess at Fort Riley, Kansas. The first of three children born to a military family, she attended elementary schools in Vermont, Texas and Oklahoma. She later attended and graduated from Sutton (Nebraska) High School and Hastings College with a degree in elementary education.

Marianne met Bud Zinnecker on a blind date while they were attending Hastings College, and they were married June 1, 1953. She taught elementary school in Alma and Sutton, Nebraska. A lover of music, she taught piano from home in David City and at East Butler High School. During their marriage, they lived in David City, Nebraska; Ranchester, Wyoming; Hastings, Nebraska; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Marianne was predeceased by her parents and sister Kathleen (James) Brockhaus and is survived by husband, Lewis "Bud" Zinnecker; brother, William (Sondra) Wenzlaff; son, Donald (Susann) Zinnecker; daughters, Ann (Jack) Osterman and Karen (Mike) Clift; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lincoln, NE 68510.

The family thanks The Arbors and HoriSun Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care that Marianne received during her last days!