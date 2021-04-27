Marilyn Hascall
May 30, 1969 - April 23, 2021
Marilyn Hascall, 51, of David City, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home in David City.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel. Interment will be held at a later date. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Marilyn was born May 30, 1969, in David City, Nebraska, to Jerry and Josephine (Havlovic) Polacek. She attended school in David City and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1987 and later attended Kearney State College. On June 12, 1993, Marilyn was united in marriage to Gary Hascall at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City. Two daughters, Samantha and Kylie, were born to this union. She had worked at Northside and Henningson Foods in David City. Marilyn loved crafts and enjoyed nature. She and Gary also enjoyed many camping trips with the girls when they were younger. Marilyn also had a love for her cats.
She is survived by her daughters, Samantha (Christian) Forney of Columbus and Kylie (Colten Eggleston) Hascall of Wayne; siblings, Ken (Judy) Polacek of David City, Dave (Connie) Polacek of Abie, Marvin (Deb) Polacek of Friend, Jerome (Deb) Polacek of Crete, Mary Ann (Reggie) Briza of Columbus, Richard (Jane) Polacek of David City, John (Holly Stockton) Polacek of Moses Lake, Washington, Dennis (Darla) Polacek of Abie, Tom (Jana) Polacek of David City, Barb (Steve) Byers of David City, Bob (Francine) Polacek of Great Falls, Montana, and Jim (Elly) Polacek of Dexter, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Deanna Robins of David City, Marlene (Neil) Kuhlman of David City and Carol (John) Vasina of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Brent (Sara) Hascall of North Sioux City, South Dakota, and Randy (Barb) Hascall of Tea, South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary (Feb. 11, 2018); sister, Kathleen Larabee; and brother-in-law, Jim Robins.
Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.