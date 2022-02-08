Marlis (Grubaugh) Alderman

December 20, 1935 - January 30, 2022

Marlis (Grubaugh) Alderman, 86, of Wahoo, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Committal in the David City Cemetery.

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marlis Ann Lusch Grubaugh Alderman, passed from this life quietly on Jan. 30, 2022 in Fremont, Nebraska. She maintained her sweet and loving spirit to the very end of her days.

Marlis was born in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Carl and Myrtie Hanson Lusch on Dec. 20, 1935. She attended school in Wahoo. Upon graduating from high school in 1954, she worked at a local telephone company. She married Harold E. Grubaugh on June 13, 1954, in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. Shortly after they married, they moved to Murray, Utah, where Harold worked for the National Guard. In February 1958 they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in February 1959.

In the spring of 1959, they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they homesteaded for a few years before moving into town. While on the job, Harold experienced a severe injury. Soon thereafter, in 1970, the family moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. In 1985, they moved back to their Nebraska roots and the Grubaugh family farm in David City. After raising their children, Marlis obtained her CDL and drove truck with Harold. When not on the road, she was a GED tutor. She loved encouraging students. She was secretary for the Butler County Genealogical Society and she enjoyed searching her roots in Sweden and Germany. In October 2005, after 51 years of marriage, Harold died in a farming accident. In December 2006, Marlis served an 18-month mission in Perth, Australia. On Feb. 14, 2009, she married Guy Alderman in Columbus, Nebraska.

Marlis had a great love for music. She played the cornet, piano and organ. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons, and some of her granddaughters loved having her as their teacher. Marlis was always serving others. She enjoyed serving in many capacities in the church, including Young Women, primary and Sunday school as a leader/teacher, Relief Society President, seminary teacher, pianist/organist and a temple worker in the Winter Quarters Temple.

Marlis is survived by her loving husband, Guy Alderman of Fremont; her children, Kip (Teresa) of Fallon, Nevada; Kelly (Gayla) of Canton, Michigan; Karylee Bonta of Seward, Nebraska; Kent (Kim) of Reno, Nevada; Kristen Pittman of Ainaloa, Hawaii; and Kamron (Alonna) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Guy's sons, Kenneth and Anthony Alderman; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Karyl Kellas; and her beloved husband, Harold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marlis' honor to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or to a charity of your choosing.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.