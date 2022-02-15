Martha Fortik

Martha A. (Ruzicka) Fortik

August 25, 1920 - February 7, 2022

Martha was born on Aug. 25, 1920 on the family farm west of Weston, Nebraska to Stanley and Anna (Schultz) Ruzicka. She was the second oldest of four children. Martha attended District 113, a country school near Weston. On April 2, 1940, Martha married Joseph J. Fortik at the Presbyterian Church near Weston. One son was born to this union. Joe and Martha dedicated their lives to their farm east of Brainard and were partners in the operation, tending their crops and livestock. They loved sharing Czech music with various bands with Joe playing the accordion and Martha singing. They performed in many venues across southeastern Nebraska. Martha spent many hours making many, many braided rugs. She enjoyed taking care of all her flowers around the house and she loved to spend time cooking, baking and she was known for her fried chicken and cinnamon rolls, which everyone enjoyed eating. She also cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.