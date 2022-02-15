Martha Fortik

Martha A. (Ruzicka) Fortik
August 25, 1920 - February 7, 2022
Martha A. (Ruzicka) Fortik, 101, of Brainard, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at david place in David City.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Martha was born on Aug. 25, 1920 on the family farm west of Weston, Nebraska to Stanley and Anna (Schultz) Ruzicka. She was the second oldest of four children. Martha attended District 113, a country school near Weston. On April 2, 1940, Martha married Joseph J. Fortik at the Presbyterian Church near Weston. One son was born to this union. Joe and Martha dedicated their lives to their farm east of Brainard and were partners in the operation, tending their crops and livestock. They loved sharing Czech music with various bands with Joe playing the accordion and Martha singing. They performed in many venues across southeastern Nebraska. Martha spent many hours making many, many braided rugs. She enjoyed taking care of all her flowers around the house and she loved to spend time cooking, baking and she was known for her fried chicken and cinnamon rolls, which everyone enjoyed eating. She also cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her son, LaVern J. Fortik (Elaine) of Brainard; four grandsons, Jason (Dawn) of Raymond, Tyler of Brainard, Loran (Kristy) of Wahoo and Russell of Brainard; seven great-grandchildren, Samantha (Caleb) Porter and Danielle, Alyssa, Hudson, Hadley, Lucas and Amber Fortik; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2004; parents-in-law, Joseph J. and Mary Fortik; two brothers, Laddie and Emil Ruzicka; and one sister, Georgia Pestal.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.