Martha Rezac

Martha E. Rezac
January 16, 1933 - July 22, 2022
Martha E. Rezac, 89, of David City, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at David place in David City.
Private family services. No public services, viewing or visitation.
Martha Elizabeth Kremlacek was born on Jan. 16, 1933, in Saunders County to Joe and Ann (Mlynarik). She attended area schools and Notre Dame Academy in Omaha.
On Oct. 17, 1953, she married Cel Rezac at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church in Plasi, Nebraska. They lived southeast of Brainard, where they farmed and had many gardens and orchards. Martha and Cel enjoyed polka dancing and attended many dances. They even owned the dancehall in Loma for several years! Martha worked at the Nebraska Ordinance Plant by Mead and at St. Joseph Villa for close to 30 years. They spent a lot of time traveling to Czechoslovakia visiting relatives. After Cel passed in 2002, Martha moved from the farm to David City. She loved baking kolaches, canning, crocheting, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with family. She was very fluent in speaking, reading and writing in Czech. She was Guild member of St. Luke's Church in Loma, Holy Trinity Church in Brainard and St. Mary's in David City. She was also a member of the St. Mary's Seminarian Club and PCCW.
Martha is survived by her children, Nancy (Ken) Kovar of David City, Ila (Herman) Krepel of Howells, Carl (Jeanette) Rezac of Dwight and Vernetta (Dave) Nelson of Valparaiso; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Rayl, Kyle Kovar, Cody Kovar, Aaron Krepel, Nicole Volpi, Chelsea Krepel, Samantha Rezac, Brandon Rezac, Josh Nelson and Abby Konecky; and seven great-grandchildren, Raegan, Briley and Joslyn Rayl, Stella and Quinn Volpi, Dylan and Harper Krepel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Celestine "CJ" Rezac in 2002; one son, Earl; one great-grandchild; Kaden Celeste Rayl; two brothers, Joe and Ronnie Kremlacek; and three sisters, Anna Stejskal, Marie Jonas and Mildred Kremlacek.
Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.