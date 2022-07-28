Martha Rezac

Martha E. Rezac

January 16, 1933 - July 22, 2022

On Oct. 17, 1953, she married Cel Rezac at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church in Plasi, Nebraska. They lived southeast of Brainard, where they farmed and had many gardens and orchards. Martha and Cel enjoyed polka dancing and attended many dances. They even owned the dancehall in Loma for several years! Martha worked at the Nebraska Ordinance Plant by Mead and at St. Joseph Villa for close to 30 years. They spent a lot of time traveling to Czechoslovakia visiting relatives. After Cel passed in 2002, Martha moved from the farm to David City. She loved baking kolaches, canning, crocheting, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with family. She was very fluent in speaking, reading and writing in Czech. She was Guild member of St. Luke's Church in Loma, Holy Trinity Church in Brainard and St. Mary's in David City. She was also a member of the St. Mary's Seminarian Club and PCCW.