Marvene Bruner
April 20, 1932 – November 10, 2020
Marvene Bruner, 88, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Columbus after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Services for Marvene Bruner have been canceled due to an illness within the family.
Marvene Tillie Bruner was born April 20, 1932, to Max and Rosie (Kulhanek) Dusatko in Brainard, Nebraska. She attended school in Brainard and graduated in 1949. Marvene was united in marriage to Ernest Bruner on Oct. 27, 1949, at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard. To this union seven children were born. She worked at BD for 25 years and Columbus High School food service for 18 years.
Marvene was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her a tremendous amount of joy. Marvene loved cheering on the Huskers, Creighton Bluejays and the Chicago Cubs.
Marvene is survived by son, Allen (Mary) Bruner of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Nancy (Tony) Zabawa of Omaha, Nebraska, Jane (Bob) Pelan of Olathe, Kansas, Ruth (Gary) Foltz of Columbus, Nebraska, Joyce Bruner of Omaha, Nebraska, Michelle (Brian) Nelson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Mary (Josh) Isley of Lincoln, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bruner; parents; brother, Edwin Dusatko; and sisters, Evelyn Dvorak and Leona Janak.
Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Grade School or the Columbus Cancer Center.
