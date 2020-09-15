× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Pernicek

September 4, 1928-September 13, 2020

Mary Ann Pernicek, 92, of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with the Rev. Ronald Homes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the church, with a 7:30 p.m. parish rosary. Interment will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery,00 with lunch following in the church basement. Memorials can be directed to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, the Abie Volunteer Fire Department, or the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department.

Mary Ann was born on Sept. 4, 1928, on a farm northwest of Abie, to Joseph F. and Lucy (Bartunek) Prochaska. She attended Abie School District 25 and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1946. On Nov. 21, 1950, she married Leonard F. Pernicek at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The couple lived and farmed about 4 ½ miles northwest of Abie, where five children were born to this union.