Mary Ann Pernicek
September 4, 1928-September 13, 2020
Mary Ann Pernicek, 92, of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Schuyler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with the Rev. Ronald Homes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the church, with a 7:30 p.m. parish rosary. Interment will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery,00 with lunch following in the church basement. Memorials can be directed to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, the Abie Volunteer Fire Department, or the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department.
Mary Ann was born on Sept. 4, 1928, on a farm northwest of Abie, to Joseph F. and Lucy (Bartunek) Prochaska. She attended Abie School District 25 and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1946. On Nov. 21, 1950, she married Leonard F. Pernicek at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The couple lived and farmed about 4 ½ miles northwest of Abie, where five children were born to this union.
After working to raise their five children, Mary Ann held several jobs in the Schuyler area. She worked for many years at Bosh's Restaurant; for two years she helped Dr. Mike McNally start his dental practice, and worked at the Schuyler Dental Clinic for 32 years for Dr. Ron Dolezal (where she recently retired in 2019 due to her health).
Mary Ann loved going to as many of her grandchildren's activities as she could. She enjoyed listening to Polka music, going to local dances, and baking kolaches and strudel. She loved tending to her flowers and could regularly be found outside admiring their beauty. Mary Ann was a life-long member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and remained an active member.
She is survived by her children: Pat (Gene) Supancheck of David City, Bob (Connie) Pernicek of Schuyler, Peg Strong of Schuyler, Jim (Mary) Pernicek of Ravenna, and Tim Pernicek of Williston, North Dakota; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Bernie Prochaska of Abie and Rose Jambor of David City.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard in 1995; brother, Joe Prochaska; great-grandson, Logan Strong; brothers-in-law, Albert Jambor and Ernie Pernicek; and sister-in-law, Gladys Pernicek.
