Mary Frances Voboril

September 2, 1932-October 3, 2020

After high school, Mary attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, graduating and pursuing a career as a registered nurse. In May of 1955, Mary was united in marriage to Edward Voboril in Valparaiso, Nebraska. She worked at Seward Hospital and later at Butler County Health Department. She loved her job as a visiting nurse for Butler County Health Department and there she found the most fulfillment. Upon retiring from nursing, Mary tended bar at Tom Tom's bar in Dwight for many years. Mary was also known as Frankie (for Frances) or Josie (for Jospehine), depending on how you knew her. During her final days, she told the staff at Springfield Nursing and Rehab that she'd like to be known as Josie because that's what her dad called. May she rest in peace.