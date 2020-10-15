Mary Frances Voboril
September 2, 1932-October 3, 2020
Mary Frances Voboril was born on Sept. 2, 1932, to Julius and Irene (Graham) Rezac of Valparaiso, Nebraska, and passed away peacefully at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky, in the early hours of Oct. 3, 2020. She attended elementary school at a one-room schoolhouse north of Valparaiso and high school at Dwight Assumption.
Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight, and at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight. Rosary was held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, also at Assumption Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the church with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment was at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.
After high school, Mary attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, graduating and pursuing a career as a registered nurse. In May of 1955, Mary was united in marriage to Edward Voboril in Valparaiso, Nebraska. She worked at Seward Hospital and later at Butler County Health Department. She loved her job as a visiting nurse for Butler County Health Department and there she found the most fulfillment. Upon retiring from nursing, Mary tended bar at Tom Tom's bar in Dwight for many years. Mary was also known as Frankie (for Frances) or Josie (for Jospehine), depending on how you knew her. During her final days, she told the staff at Springfield Nursing and Rehab that she'd like to be known as Josie because that's what her dad called. May she rest in peace.
Mary is survived by her son, Joseph of Mackville, Kentucky; grandsons, Nathan and Alex of Fernandina Beach, Florida; brother, Anthony Rezac of Utah; niece, Sherri Rezac; nephews, Jim and Steve Rezac all of Valparaiso; nieces, Therese Voboril of Lincoln; Mary Voboril of the Oregon Coast; nephew, Don Voboril of Adams, Nebraska; and niece, Kris Cornell of Newport, Nebraska. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 44 years, Edward Voboril, Jr.
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home
