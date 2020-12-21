Mary Havlovic

Mary A. Havlovic
October 29, 1946 - December 8, 2020
Mary A. Havlovic, 74, of David City, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, with Fr. Carson Kain and Fr. Jay Buhman celebrating. Parish Rosary was held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, David City.
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Mary Alice Havlovic was born on Oct. 29, 1946, to Ernest C. and Ruth (Root) Mack at Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended Pius X High School, graduating in 1965. Mary met and married William Havlovic on Oct. 14, 1967, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Lincoln. Three sons were born to this union. Mary worked as an assembly person for David City Manufacturing for many years. She later worked as a counter person at Shop-EZ Convenience Store and then at BJ's Hardware for the past 15 years. Mary loved her flowers and flower garden. She also enjoyed reading, embroidery, music and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and PCCW, The Thorpe Board, and the Saunders County Czech Club.
Mary is survived by her sons, Ron (Marcia) of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Mary C.) of Waverly, Nebraska, and Patrick (Misty) of David City, Nebraska; nine grandchildren, Owen, Brennan, Caleb, Jonathan, Francis, Daniel, Christopher, Kendra and Kason Havlovic; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William, in 1992; two step-mothers; and one infant brother.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.