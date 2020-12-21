Mary Havlovic

Mary A. Havlovic

October 29, 1946 - December 8, 2020

Mary Alice Havlovic was born on Oct. 29, 1946, to Ernest C. and Ruth (Root) Mack at Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended Pius X High School, graduating in 1965. Mary met and married William Havlovic on Oct. 14, 1967, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Lincoln. Three sons were born to this union. Mary worked as an assembly person for David City Manufacturing for many years. She later worked as a counter person at Shop-EZ Convenience Store and then at BJ's Hardware for the past 15 years. Mary loved her flowers and flower garden. She also enjoyed reading, embroidery, music and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and PCCW, The Thorpe Board, and the Saunders County Czech Club.